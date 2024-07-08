President Joe Biden Displayed Confidence In ‘Morning Joe’ Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden and his showing at the first presidential debate with Donald Trump reportedly set off alarms throughout campaign insiders and the Democratic Party. In a new interview, President Joe Biden showed some of the determined grit that some observers felt was missing from his campaign and displayed confidence in his abilities to return to the White House for a second term.

President Joe Biden called into the Monday (July 8) edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and called out members of his party who were said to be doubtful of his chances of maintaining the pace and vigor needed to carry the campaign. In a brazen move, President Biden didn’t name names but did aim sharp barbs at critics instead of rallying around the will of the people.

“I’m getting so frustrated by the elites in the party. They know so much more,” Biden said with measurable defiance. ‘If any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me. Go ahead. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention.”

Several House Democrats have gone on record to call for President Biden to drop out of the race, and the president also plans to speak with veteran party leaders to assure them of his intentions to remain in the fight.

“I don’t think what those big names think,’ Biden said. “They were wrong in 2020. They were wrong in 2022 about the red wave. They’re wrong in 2024.”

In addition to the tough talk from Biden on Morning Joe, the president also sent a letter to Democrats in Congress who may be concerned about his ability and health to withstand the brutal campaign trail ahead.

“I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” Biden wrote in the letter. “We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively.”

News of President Joe Biden's Morning Joe interview and the letter to Congress has sparked some reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

Photo: Getty