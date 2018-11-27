Hypebeast Alert: The SUPREME x The North Face Collection Is Here [Photos]

It looks like SUPREME will have streetwear enthusiasts properly fitted for the upcoming winter. Their newest capsule with The North Face has been unveiled and it does not disappoint.

The Fall 2018 collection re-imagine’s some of North Face’s most popular items; specifically their outwear apparel. Included is their staple Expedition Jacket which features a color block scheme and SUPREME branding on the sleeve and the hood. Also available are the matching pants. Both pieces are made with breathable GORE-TEX Cordura nylon which is waterproof.

As with any SUPREME capsule accessories play a major role in the drop. The New York City brand has also crafted backpacks, waist bags, travel wallet and even a compass necklace to truly embrace your lifestyle adventures.

The SUPREME x The North Face fall 2018 collection will be available in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Paris on November, 27. Japan will have their chance starting December 1.

You can view more photos below.

Photo: SUPREME x The North Face