Ice Spice Responds To Cleotrapa’s Claims Of Tour Mistreatment
Ice Spice Responds To Cleotrapa’s Claims Of Mistreatment During Tour, Xitter Is Here For The Isis Slander
Ice Spice is once again having to defend her name. Cleotrapa claims she was poorly treated on the Y2K tour. The Bronx, New York native was dragged online this week by her former friend Cleotrapa. In a series of videos, the “Rockstar” performer detailed how she was invited to open up for Ice Spice and was promised certain accommodations that allegedly never were honored. Her grievances included having to carry her own bags and not being looked after by Ice Spice’s security.
Cleotrapa says she spoke to the “Give Me A Light” rapper about the inconveniences and was soon barred from entering Ice’s dressing room. “This girl was really mad at me for saying something about that luggage,” she said. “She don’t want nobody to say nothing to her. She tried to lowkey torture me.” As expected the rant quickly went viral to which Ice Spice responded on X, formerly Twitter, spaces. “Crashing out is sad, you guys,” she said. “The scary part of fame, honestly, is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it. That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.” Ice went on to reveal that she was actually looking out for Cleo. “What had actually happened is that we added another tour bus so I was like, ‘Now we have extra room, we have extra bunks.’ So I was like, ‘Oh, let me see if Cleo wants to come so she can do her songs.’ But that’s what the f*ck I get for trying to be a good person.” Ironically she has also taken a huge loss with her social media following. According statistics platform Social Blade Ice Spice has lost over half a million followers on Instagram within the last week. As expected Xitter was here for all the tea and took the opportunity to roast her. You can find some of their best responses below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash