Everything Announced During The ID@Xbox Showcase

1. Buckshot Roulette – Coming Soon to XBOX GamePass This haunting experience makes “gambling with your life” a very literal concept, and has already captivated and horrified PC players. Transforming the (already unpleasant) game of Russian Roulette by introducing a shotgun and some dastardly extra rules, this is a true tabletop strategy game with a grim twist. In today’s show, we learned that Buckshot Roulette is on its way to Xbox and Game Pass – prepare yourself.

2. Descenders Next – Hit the Slopes on APRIL 9 This sequel to the downhill biking Game Pass sensation, Descenders Next broadens its scope to include multiple ways to go really, really fast down a mountain. Promising to be the ultimate extreme sports game, tackle multiple biomes on snowboards and mountainboards when it arrives on April 9 with Game Pass.

3. Echo Weaver – Coming to Xbox and Game Pass This beautifully rendered “Metroidbrainia” draws from classic adventure platformers and the likes of Outer Wilds to create a time looping world where knowledge is your greatest weapon. The trailer offered clues as to how, across multiple loops, you’ll piece together the story and shape of a collapsed utopia and escape the temporal prison you’re trapped within. Echo Weaver is coming to Xbox, with Game Pass.

4. Herdling – Coming to Xbox and Windows PC Developer Okomotive created two of the most exciting, mechanic-packed adventures of recent years in the form of Far: Lone Sails and Far: Changing Tides, so you can count us very excited for their first fully 3D outing, Herdling. In a new trailer, we saw much more of how you’ll guide a herd of curious cattle across a ruined world (and the dangers you’ll face along the way) – and learned that it’ll be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC when it launches this summer.

5. Hotel Barcelona – Launching 2025 This long awaited collaboration between legendary designers Suda51 and Swery is almost upon us. This 2.5D action-platformer pits you against the horror-inspired denizens of the titular hotel, and the new trailer dives deeper into the Slasher Phantom, a brutal game mechanic that summons echoes of the player’s past runs to aid them in battle. We also saw some of the game’s arsenal of deadly weapons and abilities, each designed to turn the tide of battle in the most gruesome ways possible.

6. Jump Ship – Coming to Xbox Game Preview Developed by Hazelight (It Takes Two) and Mojang (Minecraft) alumni, this 1-4 player FPS puts you in charge of a spaceship and asks you to take on on-foot combat sections, seamlessly transitioning between the two. The new trailer gives us a taste of how you’ll have to work together to survive, not to mention its tongue-in-cheek approach to bombastic action – plus we learned that it’ll be available in early access through Xbox Game Preview this summer.

7. Lies of P: Overture – New Story Trailer We got a closer look at the newly announced DLC for acclaimed Soulslike, Lies of P. The Overture expansion will see Geppetto’s Puppet encounter a mysterious artifact that transports him back in time to the world of Krat in its final days of grandeur. The trailer gives us a melancholy look at Lea, the Legendary Stalker, on her relentless path of vengeance.

8. The Lonesome Guild – World Premiere We got a world-first look at the new game from Don’t Nod (Life Is Strange, Jusant), a whimsical action-RPG full of heart, battles, and bonds that change everything. Embark on a heroic adventure as Ghost, a spirit who wakes to find they hold no memories. Build your dream team, switch seamlessly between them to solve puzzles and fight your way through the collapsing world of Etere. The Lonesome Guild arrives for Xbox Series X|S this fall.

9. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – Coming to Game Pass The sequel to the beloved action-RPG that answers the question, “where do RPG merchants get their stock”, Moonlighter 2 takes on a brand new full-3D, isometric look – offering new challenges and rewards as a result. The new trailer shows both your new hometown and shop, and the adventures in store as you adventure to keep your stock flowing. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Game Pass in 2025.

10. Outbound – Coming to Xbox in 2026 This gorgeous open-world exploration game sets you off with an empty camper van and sees you turn it into the home of your dreams – alone or together with your friends. Build and explore at your own pace. Scavenge materials, craft, and build in and on top of your vehicle with modular parts. Advance in technology and efficiently use energy to power your home, while adjusting your playstyle to adapt to new landscapes and changing environmental conditions. Outbound is coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

11. Ratatan – Coming to Xbox A new game from the creators of the beloved Patapon, Ratatan is a rhythm strategy roguelike that sees you taking increasingly huge groups of minions through a world in which you need to literally conduct your attacks – hit the rhythm and you’ll stay alive. Mix in up to four-player co-op, and you can have over 100 characters onscreen in a single fight. Ratatan comes to Xbox this year.

12. Revenge of the Savage Planet – Coming to Game Pass on May 8 We got a new look at this co-op exploration adventure by way of an in-universe commercial for the Kindred Catalog –Revenge of the Savage Planet features dozens of fresh and funny upgrades such as the goo cannon, which allows players to create slippery, sticky or flammable surfaces in the world! Or a whip to keep creatures from eating your face! Or a grapple to swing from point to point! Or a lasso to capture creatures and send them back to your Habitat for research. So many tools, so many options, so many ways to play. We don’t have long to wait to try all of this out – Revenge of the Savage Planet arrives for Xbox on May 8, and will be available day one with Game Pass.

13. Rockbeasts – World Premiere We got another world-first look at Rockbeasts, a “rock and roll band manager” game in which you playthe manager of a legendary ‘90s band (who just happen to be animals). Lead a band of misfits on a roller-coaster ride to stardom in the age of MTV, rock anthems, and bad haircuts. Rockbeasts is a story-driven, role-playing management game that puts you in the shoes of a manager of an up-and-coming rock band. Your job – take them to the top. It arrives for Xbox Series X|S this year.

14. TANUKI Pon's Summer – Arriving to XBOX Game Pass We got another look at this adorable courier life sim after its debut at Tokyo Game Show. The new trailer showed us how we’ll be performing stunt-filled delivery missions alongside relaxing in its bucolic town – from baseball, to sumo practice, to drumming. Tanuki: Pon’s Summer arrives in late 2025, and it’s coming to Game Pass.

15. Tempopo – Coming to Game Pass on April 17 The newest title from the award-winning team behind Unpacking, Tempopo is a puzzle adventure bursting with music. Playing as Hana, you enter a fantasy world in which you need to conduct the titular Tempopo creatures to solve puzzles scattered across the world’s sky islands – before heading back home and cultivating her garden. The new trailer showed off new gameplay, and revealed that the game will come to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on April 17, and will launch into Game Pass day one.

From Disney, publisher BigFan, and the development team at Bithell Games, the new trailer for Tron: Catalyst gave us a closer look at our game’s protagonist, Exo, who is fighting for her survival in the arena. An explosive event has gifted Exo the ability to perceive the glitch tearing apart her home, the Arq Grid, and given her the unique ability to loop time itself. This thrilling isometric action our game offers combat, conversation, and Light Cycle exploration in the city of Vertical Slice. Tron: Catalyst comes to Xbox Series X|S on June 17.

17. Ultimate Sheep Racoon – Coming to Game Pass This chaotic side-scrolling, bike riding party game got a new trailer announcing that it’ll come to Game Pass upon release – and then we saw the IGN team playing the game’s 8-player mode. They showed off a variety of different blocks that can hinder your movement or launch you ahead of the competition, two different levels with varying difficulty, and showed how the different power-ups can really make a difference in the race.

18. Wax Heads – Launching Summer 2026 We got a new look at this slice-of-life narrative game set around running a struggling record store. Showing off its gorgeous hand-drawn looks, the trailer shows more of how you’ll chat to quirky customers with unique tastes, explore a handcrafted record collection, fall in love with bands (and their drama!), or just slack off with your colleagues – whatever gets everyone’s groove back! Wax Heads will come to Xbox Series X|S in summer 2026.