Important Midterm Races & Ballot Measures To Watch On Nov. 6 #REPRESENTTheVote

In just under a week, the nation will take to the polls to post their votes for the candidates of their choosing. With a high-stakes push to shift the balance of power in Congress from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, there are several key midterm races and ballot measures of note that HipHopWired has identified.
In a head-to-head battle for political supremacy, the Republican-led Congress, along with President Donald Trump occupying the White House, has put mounting pressure on the party to push back against the surging Democratic Party. With several analysts believing the Democrats can gain control of the House and might some slight gains in the U.S. Senate, gubernatorial boosts might be expected on that side as well.
In the gallery below, we take a brief look into significant races and ballot measures for the 2018 General Election.
1. 6 States Have Recreational Marijuana On The Ballot
The resistance to recreational marijuana seems to be softening considering the success of the nine states and Washington, D.C. opening up the use of the plant. As of today, 30 states allow medical marijuana purchases, which comes with various and legally-binding stipulations such as a doctor’s recommendation. Michigan, North Dakota, Utah, and Missouri. Oklahoma was slated to try to get the measure on the ballot as was Nebraska. The most surprising states on the list were North Dakota and Utah, both conservative-leaning states, but analysts say there does exist an outside chance of success.
2. The House Might Swing To Democrats In November
Polls mean nothing, just look at our current administration which had Hillary Clinton ahead. However, many talking heads are feeling certain about the chances that Democrats will make big strides in gaining seats this fall. In order to control the House, a party must hold 218 seats. Right now, the GOP has 238 with the Dems holding 193. With a public vocally dissatisfied with the current administration across party lines, there is some thought that gains will be made in a so-called “blue wave” of sorts.
3. The Race For Senate In Texas
Make no mistake, Texas probably doesn’t want to see Ted Cruz go away and the state overall is one that pulls for President Trump. Still, the GOP senator hasn’t run a flawless race against his charming and approachable Democratic rival and state representative Robert “Beto” O’Rourke. Polls have Cruz slightly ahead, understandable given his high standing in his party and some of the politcal maneuvers over the years.
4. The Race For Governor In Georgia
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp have perhaps the most contentious race among the open gubernatorial seats. Abrams, who served as a state representative, and Kemp, the current State Secretary, have locked horns in a race that’s up for grabs. Abrams has employed star power to roll out her campaign with Will Farrell, Common, Oprah Winfrey and others have joined canvassing efforts. Kemp, who oversees the voting process in the state as secretary, has been accused of voter suppression.
5. The Race For Governor Of Florida
Tallahassee Mayor Andre Gillum, a Democrat, is facing off against former U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis. Thus far, Gillum owns a narrow one percent lead in the polls but is banking on youth turnout to sway the race to his side. In recent debates, Gillum has proven to be a sharp orator while gamely taking on DeSantis’ jabs.