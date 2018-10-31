Important Midterm Races & Ballot Measures To Watch On Nov. 6 #REPRESENTTheVote

In just under a week, the nation will take to the polls to post their votes for the candidates of their choosing. With a high-stakes push to shift the balance of power in Congress from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, there are several key midterm races and ballot measures of note that HipHopWired has identified.

In a head-to-head battle for political supremacy, the Republican-led Congress, along with President Donald Trump occupying the White House, has put mounting pressure on the party to push back against the surging Democratic Party. With several analysts believing the Democrats can gain control of the House and might some slight gains in the U.S. Senate, gubernatorial boosts might be expected on that side as well.

In the gallery below, we take a brief look into significant races and ballot measures for the 2018 General Election.

