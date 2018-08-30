angie martinez

Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]

Posted 3 hours ago

Power 105’s Angie Martinez had one lit BBQ this past weekend. Besides being sponsored by Hennessy, it also featured a number of her celebrity peoples stopping by to just kick it or even perform. 

The 2nd annual event went down at Studio Square in Long Island City. Some of the stars on hand included Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, Safaree, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Tory Lanez and more.

Also in the spot was social media star Shiggy who had a dance-off with Haddish on stage.

Check out photos from the festivities in the gallery.

1. Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQ

Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish - Angie Martinez BBQ

Just chillin’.

2. Jesse Williams – Angie Martinez BBQ

Jesse Williams - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

3. Charlamagne & HoodCelebrityy – Angie Martinez BBQ

Charlamagne & HoodCelebrityy - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

4. Joe Budden & Cyn Santana – Angie Martinez BBQ

Joe Budden & Cyn Santana - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

5. Issa Rae – Angie Martinez BBQ

Issa Rae - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

6. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

7. HoodCelebrityy – Angie Martinez BBQ

HoodCelebrityy - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

8. Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQ

Tiffany Haddish - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

9. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

10. Safaree – Angie Martinez BBQ

Safaree - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

11. Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQ

Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

12. Sarunas Jackson – Angie Martinez BBQ

Sarunas Jackson - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

13. Joe Budden & Tory Lanez – Angie Martinez BBQ

Joe Budden & Tory Lanez - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

14. Issa Rae & Angie Martinez – Angie Martinez BBQ

Issa Rae & Angie Martinez - Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

15. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

16. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

17. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

18. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

19. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

20. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

21. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

22. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

23. Angie Martinez BBQ

Angie Martinez BBQ

Photos courtesy of Hennessy angie martinez bbq

