Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]

Power 105’s Angie Martinez had one lit BBQ this past weekend. Besides being sponsored by Hennessy, it also featured a number of her celebrity peoples stopping by to just kick it or even perform.

The 2nd annual event went down at Studio Square in Long Island City. Some of the stars on hand included Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, Safaree, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Tory Lanez and more.

Also in the spot was social media star Shiggy who had a dance-off with Haddish on stage.

Check out photos from the festivities in the gallery.