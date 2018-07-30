Last weekend Tekashi 6ix9ine almost became the second rapper this summer to lose his life to the street game when he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed for a quarter mil in ice.

Since then the outspoken Hip-Hop troll has been much more humble than his pre-kidnapping self but still continues to talk with the same arrogance that annoys his haters but made him a rap star. A few days ago the Brooklyn rapper had a lengthy interview with veteran Hip-Hop radio host Angie Martinez and didn’t hold back on his opinions of his rap peers and spoke about that now infamous night.

Opening up about his father being killed when he was a teenager to his static with Vic Mensa, Tekashi 6ix9ine had no qualms answering any questions he was asked.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Tekashi 6ix9ine on Angie Martinez.

