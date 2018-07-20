CLOSE
4 Men Indicted For Murder Of XXXTentacion

Justice for XXXTentacion is in motion.

XXXTentacion murder suspects

Source: TMZ / TMZ

A grand jury has indicted four men for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Two gunmen and a pair of accomplices have been charged with first-degree murder. 

Reports TMZ:

The Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. says Michael Boatwright — arrested earlier this month — and Trayvon Newsome were the trigger men in XXX’s murder. Newsome is still wanted. The other 2 indicted suspects are Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen.

As we reported, Dedrick was the first taken into custody … while Allen is still on the lam. In addition to murder, all 4 men were also charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Don’t expect Newsome and Allen to be in hiding much longer since their faces are about to be plastered everywhere.

Photo: TMZ

Crime and Justice , XXXTentacion

