4 Men Indicted For Murder Of XXXTentacion

A grand jury has indicted four men for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Two gunmen and a pair of accomplices have been charged with first-degree murder.

Reports TMZ:

The Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. says Michael Boatwright — arrested earlier this month — and Trayvon Newsome were the trigger men in XXX’s murder. Newsome is still wanted. The other 2 indicted suspects are Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen.

As we reported, Dedrick was the first taken into custody … while Allen is still on the lam. In addition to murder, all 4 men were also charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Don’t expect Newsome and Allen to be in hiding much longer since their faces are about to be plastered everywhere.

—

Photo: TMZ