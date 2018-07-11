2nd Suspect Arrested In Murder Of XXXTentacion [VIDEO]

Police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Michael Boatwright, 22, was arrested by Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 5, but for a different, unrelated charge.

Reports WSVN-Miami:

Deputies said Boatwright is one of two armed men who confronted XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, in an apparent armed robbery on June 18. XXXTentacion was shot to death while he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach.

Detectives have also charged 22-year-old Dedrick Williams in the shooting. Williams is accused of driving the SUV that cut off XXXTentacion’s vehicle as he was leaving the business.

Boatwright was originally arrested July 5 on unrelated drug charges. However, on Tuesday, detectives served him with a warrant for first-degree murder.

Boatwright now has the additional charge of attempted murder.

The authorities are still seeking a third suspect, thought to be the gunman, as well as a person of interest named Robert Allen.

Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office