It’s Above Me: Black Hotel Worker Called F*ckin’ N*gger, Calmly Sends Regretful Becky To Best Western

Y’all gonna learn. A black hotel worker posted his interaction with a white woman who apparently had the gall to call him a “f*ckin n*gger.”
But apparently, the foul-tongued Becky quickly tried to apologize since she needed a room in the hotel. It seems like her family was staying in said hotel, but the insulted hotel worker (user @craignofridayy) is unmoved as he tells her she won’t be staying there, but there is a Best Western next door.
In the 1-minute clip the hotel worker repeatedly says “it’s above me” in regards to her pleas that he give her a room, even whimpering that her mother had just passed away and that she had a horrible day. He also had a horrible time being called an N-word, so there’s that.
Peep the clip, and the Twitter reactions, below.
—
Photo: Twitter