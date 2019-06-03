It’s Above Me: Black Hotel Worker Called F*ckin’ N*gger, Calmly Sends Regretful Becky To Best Western

Y’all gonna learn. A black hotel worker posted his interaction with a white woman who apparently had the gall to call him a “f*ckin n*gger.”

But apparently, the foul-tongued Becky quickly tried to apologize since she needed a room in the hotel. It seems like her family was staying in said hotel, but the insulted hotel worker (user @craignofridayy) is unmoved as he tells her she won’t be staying there, but there is a Best Western next door.

In the 1-minute clip the hotel worker repeatedly says “it’s above me” in regards to her pleas that he give her a room, even whimpering that her mother had just passed away and that she had a horrible day. He also had a horrible time being called an N-word, so there’s that.

Peep the clip, and the Twitter reactions, below.

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work… this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

—

Photo: Twitter