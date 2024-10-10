J. Cole Drops "Port Antonio" Track Addressing Kendrick Lamar
J. Cole Drops “Port Antonio” Track Addressing Kendrick Lamar Beef, X Says He Went Out Chump
J. Cole inserted himself in the middle of Drake and Kendrick Lamar‘s feud with “7 Minute Drill” from his Might Delete Later project, a song he actually did delete later. J. Cole, who caught plenty of ire over walking back the diss, addresses Kendrick Lamar on the new “Port Antonio” track and X has thoughts as expected. After an active 2024 with several features alongside the likes of Tee Grizzley, Tems, and A$AP Rocky, J. Cole dropped “Port Antonio” via his YouTube channel. The track, reportedly produced by DZL, Dreamville artist Omen, and Cole himself, has a sound somewhat reminiscent of Jay-Z’s ” Dead Presidents II” while also sampling Cleo Soul’s live version of “Know That You Are Loved.”
The verse is a return of the ultra-confident emcee, but with the added nuggets of wisdom that the North Carolina star often adds to his lyrics. However, the second verse is where he gets into his connection to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud and shouts the Canadian superstar out by name while also giving him advice. From “Port Antonio”: They instigate the f*ckery because it’s profitable But singin’ “stop the violence” tunes when dudes in hospitals I pulled the plug because I’ve seen where that was ’bout to go They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow They see this fire in my pen and think I’m dodgin’ smoke I wouldn’t have lost a battle, dawg, I woulda lost a bro I woulda gained a foe, and all for what? Just to attain some mo’ Props from strangers that don’t got a clue what I been aimin’ for? Since the age of fourteen, Jermaine is no king If that means I gotta dig up dirt and pay the whole team Of algorithm-bot n*ggas just to sway the whole thing On social media, competin’ for your favorable means To be considered best of live and rest, the weight of both things I understand the thirst of being first that made ’em both swing Protecting legacies, so lines got crossed, perhaps regrettably My friends went to war, I walked away with all they blood on me Later in the verse, J. Cole speaks directly to Drake saying, “Drake, you’ll always be my n*gga/I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n*gga/F*ck all the narratives, tappin’ back into your magic pen is what’s imperative.” On X, folks are taking shots at the Dreamville honcho for mentioning the beef and propping up Drake, although some applauded the maturity of J. Cole. We’ve got reactions from all sides below. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash