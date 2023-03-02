J-Hope & J. Cole “On The Street” Teaser Has BTS Fans Celebrating The Combo

J-Hope, a member of the South Korean megastar band BTS, has the Internet in a frenzy once again. Teasing a new song and video titled “On The Street,” the record also features North Carolina native son, J. Cole.
J-Hope and Dreamville posted the teaser clip of the new track which sees the rapper walking on what appears to be a New York City rooftop while donning an iconic streetwear brand’s jacket.
As the scene progresses, J-Hope stands alongside J. Cole with the Dreamville honcho tapping his cohort to stare off onto the city skyline to dramatic effect while the assumed song’s backing melody plays in the back.
Without any spoken word, the moment holds a particular type of weight considering J-Hope reportedly looks up to J. Cole as one of his idols. In the song, “Hip-Hop Phile,” Cole gets a mighty shoutout.
Check out the reactions to the “On The Street” teaser clip below.
