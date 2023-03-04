Ja Morant Appears To Flash Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Dunks On The All-Star

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Ja Morant is easily one of the most electrifying players the NBA has ever seen and he has been rewarded handsomely for his on-court talents. However, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar is under fire for his off-court antics after he was seen on Instagram Live appearing to flash a gun.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last played Friday night (March 3) against the Denver Nuggets in a contest, losing 113-97. After the game in the wee hours of Saturday morning (March 4), a video of the 23-year-old star flashing a gun on IG Live made its rounds on social media and sports media outlets as expected.

This comes as Morant is already in legal crosshairs after allegedly punching a 17-year-old boy after a pickup game at his house in 2022 and also allegedly flashing a gun at the teen. As it stands, fans of Morant and observers alike are wondering why someone with this much skill on the hardwood would risk a thriving career and his $193 million rookie max extension deal for actions not befitting of an NBA star.

DJ Akademiks captured the video along with other outlets, who spread the image far and wide via their networks. According to Twitter reactions, Morant is gesturing with the firearm with the music of NBA YoungBoy blaring in the back. It isn’t known if he was at home, or at a club, but it does add to a string of poor decision-making on Morant’s part.

Along with the aforementioned punching case from 2022, Morant is also accused of being inside a vehicle where individuals inside allegedly flashed a red gun laser at some Indiana Pacers players after a game that was reportedly chippy.

Ja Morant is clearly gifted beyond measure and hopefully, someone in his camp is reminding him of how much he could stand to lose. Further, young players around the world idolize Morant and his actions carry great weight.

Check out the reactions to Ja Morant and the IG Live gun video below.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty