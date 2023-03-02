Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Ja Morant, the high-flying superstar for the Memphis Grizzlies, is in a lot of legal hot water after facing allegations of punching a teen after a pickup basketball game. Now, new details in the case reveal that Morant allegedly flashed the teen with a handgun.

The Washington Post broke the news of new details of the case mounting against Ja Morant, and the outlet also connects the aforementioned gun-flashing incident with a string of reported negative encounters some have had with Morant and his associates.

New details are emerging in the case of Morant, 23, who is facing a lawsuit after admitting to hitting a teen in the face in retaliation after a pickup game at his home July 26, 2022. Now, the alleged victim, who was 17 at the time, claims that Morant flashed a handgun during their encounter.

It appears that a hard pass from the teen was tossed at Morant which struck him in the face, leading to him allegedly punching the teen. The flashing occurred after the hit according to reports. Morant reportedly told police that the teen threatened to return to the residence and “light this place up like fireworks.”

The new allegations connected to the fight emerged as a result of a lawsuit brought by the teen. Morant has been mum about the matter and the Grizzlies organization declined to comment.

Ja Morant has not been formally charged.

