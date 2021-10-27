Free Will: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Gwyneth Paltrow That Will Smith Allegedly Is Trash In Bed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith and her Red Table Talk program became one of the most popular shows in the modern talk show era due to its hosts and their unflinching honestly and openness. In the latest episode, Pinkett Smith essentially said to her guest Gwyneth Paltrow that Will Smith wasn’t good in bed and Twitter is reacting as you can expect.

Pinkett Smith invited Paltrow to the program on Wednesday (October 27) to discuss Paltrow’s upcoming Sex, Love & goop program coming to Netflix. The subject of sex arose during their talk, and it was Pinkett Smith seemingly throwing her husband of 23 years in Smith under the proverbial bus once more.

“The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old,” Pinkett Smith said regarding how it’s difficult to discuss sexual desires with your mate. “That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Paltrow interjected saying, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed,” to which Pinkett Smith confirmed by saying uttering the word “crushed” in response.

Pinkett Smith added, “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

Folks on Twitter are currently having a field day with this latest mic drop from Jada Pinkett Smith and some are wondering if Will Smith is okay. We’re taking no sides in this debate and are here to just report the facts. Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty