NYC Pizza Chain Reveals Jadakiss Orders Only The Crust, Twitter Asks Why?

Jadakiss the rapper who famously asked “why is rattin’ at an all-time high?” might be a bit annoyed with New York-based pizza chain. Cuts & Slices revealed that the LOX member enjoys his pizza in an eye-opening way. ALL CRUST please *insert Jadakiss laugh*.

Cuts & Slices is known for coming up with some interesting custom pizza pies. But it’s the 44-year-old rapper’s all crust and a very minuscule amount of cheese but plenty of sauce that has folks scratching their heads. Everyone began wondering if he ever heard of breadsticks. The company shared a photo of the weird pie on its Instagram page with the caption “Special request for @therealkiss, Who else like Crust only?”

Kiss’ unique pizza taste was first brought to Twitter’s attention by user @broazay claiming “I had to see Jadakiss’ all-crust pizza so now you do too.”

I had to see Jadakiss’ all-crust pizza so now you do too pic.twitter.com/2aM4yRrkEq — bird trapped in JFK (@broazay) July 16, 2019

While we haven’t heard anything from J A D A yet, Twitter right now is asking in their best Anthony Hamilton voice WHHYYYY? You can see all of the reactions to Kiss’ all-crust pizza in the gallery below.

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty