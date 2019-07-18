Twitter Supports Rep. Ilhan Omar After President Trump Rally Racist “Send Her Back” Chants #IStandWithIlhan

President Donald Trump once again aimed negative words at the four junior congresswomen affectionately known as “The Squad” during a rally on Wednesday (July 17). The former business mogul threw shots at Rep. Ilhan Omar, prompting the Trump-friendly crowd to shout “Send Her Back” chants in response.

NPR reports:

President Trump continued his attacks against four freshman Democratic congresswomen at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, with the crowd breaking into a chant of “send her back” against one, echoing the president’s racist message from the weekend.

Trump piled on Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia as a child. Egged on by several false explosive claims against the Muslim congresswoman, Trump’s supporters broke into the chant.

It’s the latest fanning of flames by Trump after he tweeted on Sunday that the four progressive members — Omar, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four are American citizens who are women of color, and all except Omar were born in the United States. Trump has repeatedly refused to apologize even as the House passed a measure condemning his remarks.

Omar, taking the high road as she’s done since the president’s weekend Twitter attack, used the social media network to respond to the chant by way of quoting the late Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise.”

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

On Thursday morning, the hashtag #IStandWithIlhan began to trend on Twitter with users standing in solidarity with the congresswoman. We’ve collected some of those responses and shared them below.

👋🏽 I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal! pic.twitter.com/W0OvDXGxQX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

