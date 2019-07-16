Twitter Fries Racist President Trump AKA Comrade Cheeto With #ObamaWasBetterAt Hashtag

President Donald Trump got his wispy lacefront all in a tizzy after a whiny Twitter rant over the weekend took cheap shots at four junior congresswomen of color. The former business mogul doubled down on his comments and failed to apologize, prompting Twitter users to fire back at Comrade Cheeto with the #ObamaWasBetterAt hashtag.

The tag began trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (July 16) and users are artfully using the moment to call out Trump’s reign in the White House in comparison to former President Barack Obama. The stark differences between the two men are apparent to anyone living in America despite what side of the aisle you claim, and it’s telling that folks have long laundry lists of traits that Obama was definitely better than Trump at maintaining.

We’ve collected the best of the #ObamaWasBetterAt hashtag comments below.

—

Photo: WENN