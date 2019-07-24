Jamie Foxx Vs. Donald Glover: Twitter Debates Over Who Is Most Talented

In the pantheon of entertainers with multiple talents, it doesn’t get any more stacked in that arena that Jamie Foxx and Donald Glover. Both men have done major things in film, television, and music, causing Twitter to debate who is the more talented of the two.

The debate kicked off at some point on Tuesday in the wake of some fans discovering Foxx’s recent appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. Some fans, possibly younger folks, most likely missed some of Foxx’s star turns as a sketch actor in the 90s on In Living Color to his own hit sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show and beyond. On top of it, he’s scored a number of hits as a singer as well, including the double-platinum Unpredictable from 2005.

Glover’s no slouch himself, this after showing off his vocal and voice acting chops in the updated version of Disney’s The Lion King. The (former?) Childish Gambino has also become a critical darling as a musician with his last album Awaken! My Love putting him in rare company as a performer who rose from comedic roots just as Foxx did. Of course, his Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta also catapulted Glover’s career with its genre-bending storytelling and arc.

It’s unfair to compare the two because Foxx’s been at this since 1991 when Glover was just eight years old. However, Twitter loves a debate and it’s been raging to the point folks are shutting down Childish Gambino fans with overwhelming evidence that Jamie Foxx has been at this for a very long time at a high level.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty