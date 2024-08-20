Jasmine Crockett Gives Rousing DNC Speech, X Salutes Her
US Rep. Jasmine Crockett Brilliantly Breaks Down Why Donald Trump Doesn’t Compare To VP Kamala Harris During DNC Speech
Democratic National Convention kicked off its first night in Chicago, and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett came with all the smoke for the orange menace, Donald Trump. Last night, the DNC surpassed the entire Republican National Convention in just one night with its impressive lineup of speakers, which included former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, current First Lady Jill Biden, and, of course, President Joe Biden.The
Also electrifying the stage was Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who is quickly rising as one of the bright stars in the Democratic Party. She showed why by delivering a rousing speech that showed the stark contrast between Donald Trump and Vice President Harris. While those in attendance don’t need any more convincing to vote for VP Harris, for those “on the fence,” Crockett expertly broke down why he will forever be unfit for the highest office in the land. “One candidate worked at McDonald’s while in college at an HBCU. The other was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and helped his daddy in the family business: Housing discrimination,” Crockett said. “She became a career prosecutor while he became a career criminal, with 34 felonies, two impeachments, and one porn star to prove it.” “Kamala Harris has a résumé. Donald Trump has a rap sheet,” Crockett continued. “She presides over the Senate while he keeps national secrets next to his thinking chair — y’all know what I said the other time — in Mar-A-Lago.”
Rep. Crockett Shared A Touching Story About An Interaction She Had With VP HarrisIn a touching moment, Rep. Crockett spoke about a moment she shared with VP Harris when she was a freshman that had her questioning whether or not she belonged. “When I first got to Congress, I wasn’t sure I made the right decision,” Crockett said. “That chaos caucus couldn’t elect a speaker, and the Oversight Committee was unhinged.” “She saw right through me. She saw the distress. I immediately began crying,” Crockett revealed while fighting back tears. “And the most powerful woman in the world wiped my tears and listened. She then said, among other things, ‘You are exactly where God wants you.'” Crockett added: “The next month, I went viral for the first of many times to come.” One of those many moments was her epic takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene with her “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body,” response to Greene’s shenanigans. She brought that same energy to the DNC, but this time, she applied it to Trump. “The question before us is, will a vindictive, vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better American or not?” Crockett said as the crowd laughed. “I hear alliteration is back in style.” Crockett’s speech was a hit with DNC viewers on X, formerly Twitter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
1. Plies tells no lies
2. Get in line sir
3. Facts
4. It damn sure was
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash