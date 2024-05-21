Subscribe
News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s “bad built” takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene has given birth to some new remixes and a potential new clothing line.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s searing takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a social media sensation. The Democratic representative from Texas was verbally insulted by the Republican representative from Georgia during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday (May 16) when she referred to Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” in suggesting that she didn’t understand the proceedings. The insult prompted other Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to chastise Green. Undeterred, Crockett reclaimed her time and responded. “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”, she said. Crockett would later defend her stance in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing in part: “PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES!”

The 38-year-old lawyer was asked about her remarks in a CNN interview on Friday (May 17) and declared that she was unapologetic about what she said. “I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile.“ Crockett said, going on to state that she was not elected “to be somebody’s doormat.” In an appearance on CNN’s State of The Union on Sunday (May 19), the congresswoman called out Greene and her GOP colleagues for their racism: “MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s Black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto. … It is buying into a racist trope.”

People on social media were euphoric over Crockett’s comeback, making #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody a top trending hashtag with users even incorporating it into their usernames. It’s now the inspiration for remixes that mock the far-right Georgia congresswoman, who’s made a career of racist and demeaning remarks and behavior. Crockett began to make a thread on X of some of the best ones, and in a separate post announced that she was putting together “A Crockett Clapback Collection” with proceeds going towards Democratic candidates for office.

Check out some of the more entertaining and hilarious remixes below.

1. TN Brando

2. DJ BH Logic

3. DJ Suede The Remix God

4. King Willionius

5. Top

6. Mela Yela

7. Chad Richardson

8. Black Knight 10L

RELATED TAGS

Marjorie Taylor Greene
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address 8 items
News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Champagne
News

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro To Get New “Champagne Gold” Colorway

P. Diddy Hosts XS Lounge
News

Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges Seeing Him Violent With Women

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 15, 2023
News

Mixxie Mayor Eric Adams Might Revoke Diddy’s Key To The City

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside 10 items
News

Tom Hank Reaches Out To Son, Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks For A Breakdown of The Drake/ Kendrick Lamar Beef

Cam'ron x CNN 9 items
News

Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close