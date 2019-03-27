Jay Rock Stars In New Era x MLB Campaign with Pro Players [Photos]

New Era kicks off the start of the new MLB baseball season with a campaign that features TDE rapper Jay Rock and number of their ambassadors, including Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees and Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs.

The “We Reign as One” kicked off with a short video that intros the season’s new ambassadors, which besides the aforementioned also include Justin Turner of the LA Dodgers, Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers (and the reigning National League MVP), Francisco Lindor of Cleveland Indians, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Ronaldo Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves (and the reigning National League Rookie of the Year).

Peep the video, which features Jay Rock in an LA Dodgers fitted as well as Nigel Sylvester in a Mets fitted (sorry)—the New Era 59FIFTY, the official on-field cap of the MLB. Photos from the campaign below, too.

—

Photo: New Era