Rolling The Dice For Change: Jay-Z And Stars Raise Over $20 Million At REFORM Alliance Casino Night Gala

Over the weekend, REFORM Alliance hosted its second Casino Night Gala at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The invite-only, black-tie event was hosted by REFORM co-chairs and founding partners Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, with Kevin Hart serving as emcee. In all, the gala raised over $20 million for criminal justice reform for the second consecutive event. The funds will undoubtedly help support the work of REFORM, which aims to transform the nation’s supervision system for the 3.7 million people on probation or parole into one that creates pathways to work and wellbeing, rather than a revolving door back to prison.

As guests arrived, they were treated to glasses of Armand de Brignac, while D’USSÉ Spicy Sidecars and Espresso Martinis were served throughout the evening. The festivities included a blackjack tournament at The Gallery Bar Book & Games, a dinner program, a live auction, and a special performance in Ovation Hall from Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd. During the dinner program, attendees had the opportunity to hear about the incredible impact REFORM has had on communities since its founding in 2019, including those affected by broken policies and those who have benefited from the bipartisan laws REFORM has passed throughout the country. REFORM CEO Jessica Jackson assured the crowd that the evening’s contributions would support REFORM’s ongoing efforts to push for state and federal reforms.

Following the dinner program, guests were given the opportunity to bid on a variety of unique items including a round of gold with Tom Brady at Michael Jordan’s private Grove XXIII golf club (which raised $1.8 million across two $900,000 winning bids), an exclusive concert frm Megan The Stallion (which went for $600,000), a KAWS x Audemar Piguet limited edition watch, and much more. The live auction was followed by global superstar The Weeknd, who performed a 40-minute set featuring a variety of hits, including “Timeless,” “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “The Hills,” and more. After The Weeknd blew the crowd away, Andrew Ramus ultimately emerged victorious in the blackjack tournament and took home the $1 million prize. As the tournament progressed, the celebration continued, with partygoers being treated to surprise performances by Travis Scott, Chase B, Ice Spice, Quavo and DJ Khaled.

Less than 0.01% of philanthropic giving is directed toward criminal justice reform. Since its board covers all REFORM Alliance administrative costs, 100% of the $20 million+ proceeds from the evening will be used for REFORM’s work to provide opportunity and stability to the millions of Americans on supervision and those re-entering the community after incarceration. This includes bolstering REFORM’s efforts to change laws, expanding its grassroots operations into more states, supporting the implementation of laws it has already passed, convening job fairs and other initiatives to help individuals transition from supervision to employment and stability, and supporting community-based organizations.

Shout out to Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Jessica Jackson and REFORM Alliance for putting on an event for an important cause. Check out photos of the star-studded night below, featuring appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Jayson Tatum, Cameron Diaz, and many more.

