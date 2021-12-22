Jay-Z Shoots Down Doing A VERZUZ, Twitter Thinks Lil Wayne Could Compete

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z doesn’t have anything to prove at this stage of his career and he’s already considered one of the greatest rappers of his generation and certainly one of the best of all time. By way of a Twitter Spaces event, Hov let it be known that he’ll never do a VERZUZ but fans are clamoring to find him a worthy opponent, saying that Lil Wayne among others could give him some competition.

During the Tuesday night (Dec. 20) event hosted by Genius’ Rob Markman focused on Alicia Keys’ new album Keys, Jay-Z joined the chat and the trio discussed a number of topics and the pesky subject of VERZUZ came up naturally. When Markman asked about the possibility of doing the live format battle show. The Brooklyn billionaire replied with the confidence one should expect from one of the greats.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” Jay-Z said. “You got to stand in front of the “Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

Again, this is a man who has already shown and proved that his pen is mighty and has largely invested his time and energy in his many entrepreneurial pursuits. Even still, the brilliance of his rapping ability still gets periodic shine by way of features and the like.

The moment sparked a flurry of discussion among fans who believe that Lil Wayne is the one who could withstand Jay-Z’s lyrical onslaught if it ever came to fruition. However, there are others who believe Jay-Z overstated his prominence in the game, and the discussion is still ongoing this morning.

One thing should be made clear on our side. We love both of these artists for all the reasons one could list. Lil Wayne has bodied every feature in 2021 and Jay-Z? Well, just look at the credentials and leave it at that. Both have hits, both have masterful freestyles. Truthfully, it’d be unnecessary for them to contend anyway.

We’ve got all the reactions worth sharing below.

—

Photo: Getty