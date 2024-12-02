Subscribe
Close
News

JD Vance Shares Odd Thanksgiving Photo With Donald Trump

JD Vance Shares Odd Thanksgiving Photo Featuring Donald Trump

Published on December 2, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CPAC-DC-2024 JD Vance, the newly-minted Vice President-elect, has proven his loyalty to incoming President-elect Donald Trump after the running mates faced a spirited campaign from Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz. Now basking in the glow of their win, JD Vance shared an odd Thanksgiving photo that has some bringing up the “weird” angle once more. Vice President-elect JD Vance shared the image of a repurposed Norman Rockwell’s 1943 Thanksgiving painting “Freedom From Want” which features President-elect Donald Trump’s face over the husband in the drawing, while Vance takes the place of the wife. Instead of holding a dish of food, Vance’s wife figure is holding a map of the United States depicting the states and districts won by the Trump-Vance team.

Related Stories

The move was especially baffling for some considering the pushing of American family values that Trump and company promote often, and even if it were a joke, some observers online believe it landed on deaf ears. Many of the comments on X, which is where Vance shared the photo, found it cringeworthy and even said it validated the weird claims. Vance himself hasn’t explained why he shared the photo but the point he was attempting to make was clear. However, using the painting as a victory lap is leaving a sour taste in the mouths of some. Below, we’ve got reactions from X, formerly Twitter, to JD Vance sharing the Thanksgiving photo. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Related Tags

Donald Trump JD Vance POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close