JD Vance Shares Odd Thanksgiving Photo Featuring Donald Trump

JD Vance Shares Odd Thanksgiving Photo With Donald Trump
JD Vance, the newly-minted Vice President-elect, has proven his loyalty to incoming President-elect Donald Trump after the running mates faced a spirited campaign from Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz. Now basking in the glow of their win, JD Vance shared an odd Thanksgiving photo that has some bringing up the “weird” angle once more. Vice President-elect JD Vance shared the image of a repurposed Norman Rockwell’s 1943 Thanksgiving painting “Freedom From Want” which features President-elect Donald Trump’s face over the husband in the drawing, while Vance takes the place of the wife. Instead of holding a dish of food, Vance’s wife figure is holding a map of the United States depicting the states and districts won by the Trump-Vance team. The move was especially baffling for some considering the pushing of American family values that Trump and company promote often, and even if it were a joke, some observers online believe it landed on deaf ears. Many of the comments on X, which is where Vance shared the photo, found it cringeworthy and even said it validated the weird claims. Vance himself hasn’t explained why he shared the photo but the point he was attempting to make was clear. However, using the painting as a victory lap is leaving a sour taste in the mouths of some. Below, we’ve got reactions from X, formerly Twitter, to JD Vance sharing the Thanksgiving photo. — Photo: Getty
