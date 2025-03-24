JD Vance's Wife Plans To Visit Greenland Amid Takeover Chatter
Vice President JD Vance’s Wife Plans To Visit Greenland Amid Takeover Chatter, X Reacts
Greenland and the United States appear to have strained relations after the general perception that President Donald Trump eyes a takeover of the world’s largest island. With reports that President Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz will be visiting Greenland this week along with another visit from Vice President JD Vance‘s wife, Usha Vance, some online are mentioning Vance’s recent comments about the North American Denmark territory. As reported by The Independent, Greenland’s prime minister Mute B. Egede was quoted by a local news outlet regarding Walz’s upcoming visit with U.S. energy secretary Chris Wright also in tow. “We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife,” Egede said to Greenland’s Sermitsiaq newspaper per The Independent. “What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us.” Egede continued, “He is Trump’s confidential and closest advisor, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit.” . That sentiment is an increasingly notable one considering the vice president’s comments about annexing Greenland for American needs. In a February Fox News interview, Vance said, “Here’s the thing which I think a lot of folks don’t appreciate about Greenland. It’s really important to our national security.” For years, the United States and Denmark have held an agreement to allow the U.S. military to have a presence on the island. However, Trump wants to absorb both the island and Canada as part of the States. On Monday (March 24), Trump continued his stances, telling reporters after a Cabinet meeting, “I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future.” On X, the reactions to Usha Vance, Mike Waltz, and Secretary Chris Wright’s Greenland visits are in and we’ve got them listed below. — Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty
