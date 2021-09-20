Jeannie Mai Jenkins Confirms She & Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child, Twitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Insert your favorite Jeezy adlib, the Jenkins is expecting.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins confirmed what many were already speculating. She and her now-husband Jeezy are expecting their first child during the season 8 premiere of the daytime talk show The Real. She even dropped exclusive maternity photos shared by Woman’s Health Magazine to go along with her big reveal.

Mai wasted no time in getting to the big news after fellow host Garcelle Beauvais kicked things off by welcoming the ladies back and saying, “you agree with me that season 8 is off to a great start!” Co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love both agreed before Mai chimed in and revealing the big news “Absolutely, and I can definitely say that our real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that, I am pregnant!”

When asked how does she feel about the reveal Mai Jenkins said:

“It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom. And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never and that love can really change you, and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself. This is the only place, honestly, when Jeezy and I were talking, I was like, I’ve got to come home and tell my girls. I’ve got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs, and have always encouraged me to a place where I feel like you’ve all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I’d be an awesome mom.”

After being asked by Love how did Jeezy take the news? Mai Jenkins, who initially wasn’t big on having children, revealed her mind changed after falling in love with the rapper because he made her feel safe.

“I think the reason why it’s such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I’ve never really felt safe in my life, you know? I’ve never really truly felt safe. And of course, it has to do with things that happened when I was younger, but when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn’t feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden, you start having visions and dreams, and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids. And for him, he’s already gone through that journey. He knows it so well. But when we first started dating, that was the one thing. You know how transparent I am. When I say on the first date and lay it out there, I don’t want to ever mislead somebody, I don’t want them to get mixed expectations, so I always say, I don’t plan on having kids, where you at? He’s like, ‘I got two, I have two beautiful children so actually I’m good,’ I’m like great, let’s just have fun and date and get to know each other. But as we started to fall more of this healthy love with each other, we said, ‘I see having kids with you.’”

That’s wassup. Congrats to the couple. Jeezy already has 2 children, this will be Jeannie Mai’s first.

