Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ & Cooped Up Trap Twitter Approves

With much of the nation on lockdown due to the coronavirus situation, Jeezy realized that the world could probably use a little bit of Thug Motivation. Locking in for a quick project with longtime collaborator and producer Shawty Redd, the Snowman delivers a handful of tracks that should hold fans over.

Jeezy’s return to music since parting ways with Def Jam after the release of what was thought to be his final project in TM104: The Legend of the Snowman from last year. Snow, who has been active in the press lately after speaking with Elliott Wilson and Charlamagne Tha God in a pair of interviews, shared with Wilson in their chat that he and Shawty Redd completed the seven-song Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision in just two days.

In our quick listen to the release, Jeezy and Redd are completely in sync and deliver some of the most potent-sounding music of Snow’s career of late. And if you’re expecting features, you won’t hear any as Jeezy effortlessly does all the heavy lifting with the rapping portion of the release and yes, the adlibs are still among the greatest in the game.

This is a sentiment shared by many on Twitter with some feeling that his album from last year was beneath his usual standards. Of course, there are some fans on the social media network that framed the project as some mid but they’re in the minority. No, it isn’t the melodic style of music that dominates the speakers and headphones of today’s youth but instead is a callback to a different era in Southern Hip-Hop.

Check out the reactions to Jeezy and Shawty Redd’s Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision below.

