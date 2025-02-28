Subscribe
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein Files Release Land With Thud, MAGA Land Is Mad

Jeffrey Epstein Files Release Deemed A Flop By MAGA Land, X Believes Donald Trump’s Administration Is Hiding Something

Published on February 28, 2025
Donald Trump, Ingrid Seynhaeve And Jeffrey Epstein

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty / Jeffrey Epstein

MAGA land is not happy with the overhyped release of federal files pertaining to the late Jeffrey Epstein, those on the left have other reasons to be suspicious.
The federal files about the deceased financier accused of running a sex trafficking ring involving minors were supposed to deliver some bombshell new revelations, instead, the information that arrived on Thursday was full of info we already knew, leaving those on the right scratching their heads and screaming for answers on X, formerly Twitter.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee, let her disappointment be known writing on X, “”THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment.” She also noted that her committee did not review the release, adding, “GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!” According to The Independent, the only new information revealed was that Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, and supermodel Naomi Campbell were listed in Epstein’s phone contacts.

MAGA Faithful Believe A Conspiracy Is Happening

Others on the right believe there is a conspiracy afoot, which is why the release was so lackluster. One of those individuals, former One America News Network host Liz Wheeler, who saw the files, accused the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) of hiding information and “deceiving” Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi. “We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names,” Wheeler said on X. “These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE.”
Right-wing personality Glenn Beck echoed similar sentiments even going as far as to say someone is undermining Felon 47, writing on X, “The Epstein files are a total joke. Who is subverting POTUS? [president of the United States].”

AG Pam Bondi Believes The FBI Is Hiding Files

Bondi also suggested that some files were being concealed by the organizations possessing them. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” Bondi wrote in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel. “Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”

“When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information,” she continued in the message, instructing Patel and the FBI to deliver “the full and complete Epstein files” to her by 8 am Friday morning and launch an investigation into “why my order to the FBI was not followed.”

“If there are gaps, we will find them,” Patel responded in a statement on Thursday. “If records have been hidden, we will uncover them.”

Is The Trump Administration Hiding Something?

AI & Crypto futurist Ed Krassenstein believes the Trump administration is hiding something, pointing out biases on their part and calling the release a disaster.
There was also that embarrassing moment of right-wing influencers who were invited to the White House to view the files, and had a whole photo-op happily holding up binders with information that we already knew.
Interestingly, those on the left also believe something is going on, and it has to do with Donald Trump’s involvement with Epstein, and his name possibly being scrubbed from any files by the loyalists like Kash Patel, who was confirmed to be FBI Director.
Welp. Whatever the case, the Epstein reveal was a big flop, and social media is roasting everyone, especially those on the right who thought something significant was coming. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

