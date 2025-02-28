Jeffrey Epstein Files Release Deemed A Flop By MAGA Land, X Believes Donald Trump’s Administration Is Hiding Something

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

MAGA Faithful Believe A Conspiracy Is Happening

AG Pam Bondi Believes The FBI Is Hiding Files

MAGA land is not happy with the overhyped release of federal files pertaining to the late Jeffrey Epstein , those on the left have other reasons to be suspicious.The federal files about the deceased financier accused of running a sex trafficking ring involving minors were supposed to deliver some bombshell new revelations, instead, the information that arrived on Thursday was full of info we already knew, leaving those on the right scratching their heads and screaming for answers on X, formerly Twitter.Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee, let her disappointment be known writing on X , “”THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment.” She also noted that her committee did not review the release, adding, “GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”According to The Independent , the only new information revealed was that Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, and supermodel Naomi Campbell were listed in Epstein’s phone contacts.Others on the right believe there is a conspiracy afoot, which is why the release was so lackluster. One of those individuals, former One America News Network host Liz Wheeler, who saw the files, accused the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) of hiding information and “deceiving” Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi . “We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names,” Wheeler said on X. “These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE.”Right-wing personality Glenn Beck echoed similar sentiments even going as far as to say someone is undermining Felon 47, writing on X, “The Epstein files are a total joke. Who is subverting POTUS? [president of the United States].”Bondi also suggested that some files were being concealed by the organizations possessing them. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” Bondi wrote in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel. “Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”

“When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information,” she continued in the message, instructing Patel and the FBI to deliver “the full and complete Epstein files” to her by 8 am Friday morning and launch an investigation into “why my order to the FBI was not followed.”

“If there are gaps, we will find them,” Patel responded in a statement on Thursday. “If records have been hidden, we will uncover them.”

Is The Trump Administration Hiding Something?