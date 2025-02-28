Jeffrey Epstein Files Release Land With Thud, MAGA Land Is Mad
Jeffrey Epstein Files Release Deemed A Flop By MAGA Land, X Believes Donald Trump’s Administration Is Hiding Something
MAGA Faithful Believe A Conspiracy Is HappeningOthers on the right believe there is a conspiracy afoot, which is why the release was so lackluster. One of those individuals, former One America News Network host Liz Wheeler, who saw the files, accused the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) of hiding information and “deceiving” Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi. “We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names,” Wheeler said on X. “These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE.” Right-wing personality Glenn Beck echoed similar sentiments even going as far as to say someone is undermining Felon 47, writing on X, “The Epstein files are a total joke. Who is subverting POTUS? [president of the United States].”
AG Pam Bondi Believes The FBI Is Hiding FilesBondi also suggested that some files were being concealed by the organizations possessing them. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” Bondi wrote in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel. “Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”
“When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information,” she continued in the message, instructing Patel and the FBI to deliver “the full and complete Epstein files” to her by 8 am Friday morning and launch an investigation into “why my order to the FBI was not followed.”
“If there are gaps, we will find them,” Patel responded in a statement on Thursday. “If records have been hidden, we will uncover them.”
Is The Trump Administration Hiding Something?AI & Crypto futurist Ed Krassenstein believes the Trump administration is hiding something, pointing out biases on their part and calling the release a disaster. There was also that embarrassing moment of right-wing influencers who were invited to the White House to view the files, and had a whole photo-op happily holding up binders with information that we already knew. Interestingly, those on the left also believe something is going on, and it has to do with Donald Trump’s involvement with Epstein, and his name possibly being scrubbed from any files by the loyalists like Kash Patel, who was confirmed to be FBI Director. Welp. Whatever the case, the Epstein reveal was a big flop, and social media is roasting everyone, especially those on the right who thought something significant was coming. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
