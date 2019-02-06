Jennifer Lopez To Headline Grammys’ Motown Tribute, Twitter Says J To The Hell No

February 2019 needs a restart, 21 Savage possibly is getting deported, Liam Neeson was out here talking about his racist rape revenge moment, and now the news of Jennifer Lopez headlining a Motown Tribute at The Grammys has #BlackTwitter confused.

Black History Month is off to a rough start.

Rap-Up reported yesterday (Jan.6) the strange news that this years Grammys hosted by Alicia Keys will feature a special performance to honor Motown’s 60th anniversary that will feature Jenny from the block. As you can imagine the confusion hit the timeline swiftly as Black folks questioned why in the world would they select Jennifer Lopez to headline the significant moment?

#BlackTwitter immediately pointed out how odd the decision to use Lopez is by pointing out that Motown legends like Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, and Smokey Robinson are still here and fully capable of performing. Not to mention there is tons of you know Black talent available The Grammys could have chosen from to help celebrate Motown’s Black excellence.

We can only assume and hope that possibly J.Lo will just be a part of the performance and it will feature other Black artists. We will have to wait and see when the 61st Grammys air this Sunday on CBS at 8pm. For now, you can see the fallout from the decision in the gallery below.

Photo: NBC / Getty