Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott?’ Tour, Twitter Shows Their Appreciation

Jill Scott is one of the most respected songstresses of her era and has the fanbase, her beloved “Village,” to prove it. The Philadelphia star just announced a new tour to celebrate the anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?, and fans on Twitter are showing her lots of appreciation.

Jill Scott took to social media to announce her upcoming world tour, which hits the road next year. In the video, Scott, apparently moved by the support from fans, says she’ll do her best to come to any city where fans are requesting to see her perform while sharing details of how those same fans can get early access.

Thank you so much. We are going back on the road with the 23rd anniversary “Who Is Jill Scott?” tour.

I’m giving you early access to tickets beginning today at noon EST. Just click http://missjillscott.com and enter the password VILLAGE to get early access to tickets.

Scott’s debut album was released in the summer of 2000 and was part of a resurgence in R&B and soul music for a new generation of music lovers. The album featured the hit track “A Long Walk” and “The Way” among other standout tracks featuring the expert vocals of Scott along with production from the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Dre Harris, James Poyser, and more.

To learn more details of the to, please visit this link.

Photo: Raymond Hall / Getty