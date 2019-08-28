Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ Trailer Revealed, Twitter Debates If It’s Great Or The Jig

The full trailer for the Joaquin Phoenix helmed Joker film has been revealed. Even if you’re accustomed to give DC movies the side-eye, the visuals are stunning.

The Joker is seeing going about town, generally sucking at life and having to deal with the heaviness of it all. Reportedly, the film’s director went on the record to say his movie will not be taking any cues from Joker comics canon.

That’s a tough hill to climb with such an iconic character—but at least Robert De Niro and Zazie Beats are in the film. And Joaquin Phoenix is one hell of an actor.

Words literally cannot express how amazed I am that Robert DeNiro is in a DC film. #Joker pic.twitter.com/prx5hUt9dR — Mike (@MikeHope28) August 28, 2019

Nevertheless, Twitter has been debating the merits of the trailer and the film since the moment it dropped. We’ve collected some of the more passionate reactions below.

Joker is in theaters October 4.