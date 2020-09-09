Leaked Court Docs Claim Joe Budden Gives His Dog A Rub & Tug, Twitter Is In Utter Disgust

Joe Budden has been the talk of the internet for the past week and not for anything remotely good. Not only is the retired rapper turned cultural commentator being accused of being abusive, but he also thinks it’s cool to give his a dog a hand job.

Add this to the long list ridiculousness being thrown our way in 2020. First, Joe’s issues with Spotify became a topic of discussion, which led to Charlamagne Tha God chiming in on Joe’s contract. Then Tahiry aired Joe out for being abusive towards her, Budden has responded to her claims. Now a leaked phone conversation between Joe and his ex, and the mother of his, Cyn Santana, plus leaked court documents, have brought even more attention to Budden.

In the phone call, Santana alleges that Joe has also been abusive towards her as well, claiming Budden once physically dragged her around the house during an in-person meeting. In court docs that were shared by an Instagram account named cynnjoebuddtv, Santana drops some alarming allegations about the podcaster. She talks about his substance abuse problems as well as her issue with him kissing their son, Lexington, on the mouth, which she is trying to stop.

But what is really catching people’s attention is the revelation in the twenty-fifth section of the court documents that outlines Budden’s unusual relationship with his dog. Santana allegedly details how Budden makes it his business to relieve his canine’s sexual frustration through masturbation.

“Defendant has a male dog whom he loves and showers with attention. While most of Defendant’s interactions with the dog are appropriate, I have observed on several occasions one particularly bizarre behavior by Defendant. Without putting too fine a point on it, suffice to say that Defendant has not only expressed concern for the dog’s lack of a sexual partner, but has personally assumed responsibility for relieving any pent-up canine sexual tension. Defendant, for reasons I cannot fathom, has personally masturbated the dog. Defendant repeatedly states that he sees this function as his responsibility since there are no ‘b-tches’ around to provide a sexual outlet for the dog.”

To make matters worse, a video began circulating on Twitter featuring Budden seemingly speaking on the topic during an episode of his Joe Budden podcast.

Santana has since responded to all of the allegations sharing an Instagram video calling for privacy and revealing that someone she considered a friend has been leaking private details.

Regardless, Twitter is in shambles and is utterly disgusted in light of these recent developments. You can peep the reactions below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz