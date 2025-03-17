Subscribe
Jonathan Majors Admits To Strangling Ex-GF In Surfaced Audio?

Jonathan Majors Appears To Admit To Strangling Ex-Girlfriend In Surfaced Audio

Published on March 17, 2025
2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Jonathan Majors was seen as largely shedding some of the bad press that surrounded his name in the wake of the incident between him and ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Despite the civil lawsuit brought by Jabbari being recently settled, an audio clip has surfaced that appears to highlight Jonathan Majors admitting to strangling Jabbari.
In the audio clip procured by Rolling Stone, Jonathan Majors, 35, can reportedly be heard speaking to Grace Jabbari and seemingly confessing to using physical force against her but it isn’t truly highlighted what the impetus was for that allegedly violent exchange.

In the audio clip, Majors is heard saying "I'm ashamed I've ever…I've never aggressive with a woman before. I've never aggressed a woman, I aggressed you." Jabbari is heard firing back saying "You strangled me and pushed me against the car." Majors responded "Yes, all those things are under 'aggressed,' yeah. That's never happened to me." Jabbari goes on to say that a sarcastic comment she made towards Majors prompted him to violently react to her and she suggested that the actor is contending with deeper issues pertaining to anger management. Majors alluded to the fact that something about Jabbari sparked that side of him before the audio cuts off. So far, a comment from Jonathan Majors or Grace Jabbari has yet to surface, but on X, plenty of fans have reactions pointing to the actor's slow climb in rehabbing his image and how this sets those efforts back several paces.

