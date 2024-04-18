Subscribe
News

Betting On Yourself: Toronto Raptors Jontay Porter Slapped With Lifetime Ban For Violating NBA’s Gaming Rules

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
CANADA-TORONTO-NBA-THUNDER VS RAPTORS

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty / Jontay Porter

Jontay Porter f***ed around and found out. The now-former two-way player for the Toronto Raptors gambled his money and his NBA career away.

NBA.com dropped the news yesterday that Jontay Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets superstar Michael Porter Jr., has been slapped with a lifetime ban for violating the league’s gaming rules.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver came down with the hammer on Porter after the league wrapped its investigation and discovering he “disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games,” the website reports.

Per NBA.com:

The league’s investigation found that prior to the Raptors’ March 20 game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. Another individual with whom Porter associated and knew to be an NBA bettor subsequently placed an $80,000 parlay proposition bet with an online sports book, to win $1.1 million, wagering that Porter would underperform in the March 20 game.

The league’s investigation also found that Porter limited his own game participation to influence the outcome of one or more bets on his performance in at least one Raptors game. In the March 20 game, Porter played only three minutes, claiming that he felt ill. Due to the unusual betting activity and actions of the player, the $80,000 proposition bet was frozen and not paid out.

Jontay Porter Bet On Himself & Lost Big Time

The bets Porter made that involved his performance in the Raptors’ March 20 game were brought to the league’s attention by licensed sports betting operators and an organization that monitors legal betting markets.

Bruh

The website notes that Porter placed 13 bets from January through March 2024 while traveling with the Raptors and Raptors 905, the Raptors’ G-League affiliate. None of the bets were made on games he played in.

Adam Silver Issues A Statement

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment.  While legal sports betting creates transparency that helps identify suspicious or abnormal activity, this matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players.  Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry, we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game.”

Welp.

Of course, social media has been lighting Porter’s a** up. There are also some wild takes, which you can see in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Stupid

3. One way ticket out of here

4. L M A O

5. Hoooowwwllliiinnnggg

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

gambling nba toronto raptors
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
CANADA-TORONTO-NBA-THUNDER VS RAPTORS 10 items
News

Betting On Yourself: Toronto Raptors Jontay Porter Slapped With Lifetime Ban For Violating NBA’s Gaming Rules

2022 ONE MusicFest
News

You Care: Jeezy No Longer Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Pushes For Co-Parenting Equally With Ex Jeannie Mai

US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMEDY-MARK TWAIN
Music

Baby On Me: Ashanti & Nelly Announce Engagement & Pregnancy

Tekashi69
News

IRS Hits Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home & Seize Multiple Cars

Slick Rick Portrait
News

The Notorious B.I.G., Slick Rick Enter National Recording Registry

CBD drops into the glass of liquid 39 items
Lifestyle

Check Out Our 420 2024 Cannabis Gift Guide #420

Trending Stories
Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close