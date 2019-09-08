Jordan Brand Launches Air Jordan XXXIV With Zion Williamson In Harlem [Photos]

The Knicks didn’t get to draft Zion Williamson, but the basketball phenom paid a visit to NYC, Harlem specifically. The NBA’s No. 1 Draft was in town to unveil the Air Jordan XXXIV, which he’ll surely be rocking at the start of the season.

Zion wasn’t the only hardwood star in Harlem, at Milbank on 117th St., as were Asia Durr and Kia Nurse of the WNBA’s New York Liberty and also Jordan Brand athletes. Also spotted were Pee Wee Kirkland and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin.

The day’s festivities first consisted of “Baby Dunk” games were teen ballplayers were running up and down the court throwing down dunks for the crowd’s delight—the times were adjust to about 8′ instead of the usual 10′.

A little after 1pm Durr and Nurse came out to pay their respects before Williamson hits the court to say hello. Part of his appearance included a shot of Williams throwing down a dunk while the excited future stars jumped simultaneously and cheered.

As for the kicks he was wearing, Air Jordan’s latest signature model features an Eclipse Plate which is formed by two Pebax pieces for structure as well as a forefoot Zoom Air unit with a herringbone traction pattern for smooth and explosive takeoffs. Per Jordan, “the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint.”

The Air Jordan XXXIV is all about reductive design and its upper features a heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer for minimal weight but optimal support.

The Air Jordan XXXIV will be available Sept. 25. No pricing yet, but save your coins. Check out detailed images below.