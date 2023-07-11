Joseline Hernandez Acted A Fool After Big Lex Rumble

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joseline Hernandez found herself the subject of discussion after clashing with Big Lex in Florida after the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III fight, leading to her arrest. New footage of the evening recently surfaced which Joseline Hernandez shoving a police officer and shouting at the authorities.

TMZ obtained bodycam footage of the incident that took place at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. back in June. The initial footage that made it online was from smartphone videos from observers in the hallways of the arena. In those clips, Hernandez, formerly of Love & Hip Hop, got the better of Big Lex, who later called the police. Hernandez also struck others in the vicinity in a rage-filled display of anger.

In the bodycam video, Hernandez, 36, can be heard screaming at officers, and said at one point, “I don’t want no white man touching me.” Hernandez also shouted slurs at anyone in the vicinity and shoved an officer before multiple officers rushed in to take her down to the ground.

In later reports from local outlets, Hernandez was dishing out the fade to everyone, including her fiance, Ballistic Beats, who tried to calm her down. According to accounts, Hernandez tossed a phone at her fiance in anger.

All signs are pointing to Hernandez starting the brawl, and she was eventually booked at a Broward County jail location and later was released. It hasn’t been widely reported what legal actions will take place next but the bodycam footage will surely have some influence.

On Twitter, folks react to the new Joseline Hernandez footage. We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty