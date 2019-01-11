Juelz Santana & Kimbella Say I Do, Twitter Blesses Them With Slander As A Wedding Gift

Well, that was fast. Juelz Santana and Kimbella wasted no time and made it official tying the knot literally just months after getting engaged. While it’s a joyous day the couple, their children and close friends should celebrate, Twitter could care less and blessed the James with holy slander.

With a 27-month stay in the clink quickly approaching, Juelz and Kimbella decided to get the wedding ceremony out of the way. The couple exchanged vows and made it official with a kiss at a private ceremony Thursday night. Plenty of celebrities was in attendance to witness them jump the broom including his Dipset brethren Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey and Cam’ron, Joe Budden, Lil’Kim and Maino.

The feel-good moment didn’t stop folks on Twitter from presenting them with the gift of slander. People had no chill joking on the couples wedding attire, the day of the wedding, why Juelz decided to finally make Kimbella his wife and how last minute the ceremony looked. Even Chrissy, Jim Jones longtime girlfriend was catching heat due to the fact she has been waiting for Jim Jones to marry her for years.

Well, congrats to Juelz and Kimbella on their nuptials, but we guess they are still gonna get these jokes. You can scroll through the wedding slander in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty