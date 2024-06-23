Subscribe
Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

Published on June 23, 2024

Julio Foolio aka Charles Jones II

Julio Foolio, a Florida rapper who had issues with other artists in the state, was shot and killed outside a Florida hotel. According to chatter online, Julio Foolio reportedly shared his location, leading to the deadly ambush.

According to local outlet First Coast News, Julio Foolio, who hails from Jacksonville, Fla., was in Tampa celebrating his birthday at various locations around town. Social media chatter is suggesting Foolio, real name Charles Jones II, shared his location to a Tampa area hotel. The outlet also reports that Foolio was active on social media over the weekend and advertised a pool party in the region.

Tampa Police Department officials report that the shooting took place near a Home2 Suites hotel location early Sunday around 4:40 AM local time. Two cars parked at the hotel’s parking lot were riddled with gunfire and four people were reported injured with one deceased which was later identified to be the rapper.

Fans of Foolio and rapper Yungeen Ace are well aware that the pair are part of rival gang factions. Foolio was reportedly a member of the KTA gang while Ace is said to be a member of ATK. For years, the pair have gone back and forth with each other stemming back to the 2017 shooting death of Zion Brown, Foolio’s cousin. More details can be found in this 2021 article from First Coast News.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans and observers alike are speaking up about the shooting death of Julio Foolio while closely monitoring the socials of Yungeen Ace and others connected to that scene. We’ve got all the reactions listed below.

Julio Foolio was 26.

Photo: Instagram

