Kamala Harris Says The “System Is Broken” & Calls Out The “Capitulation” To Donald Trump

Kamala Harris Feels The System Is Broken

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in the spotlight, and she is speaking.Following her unfortunate 2024 presidential election loss to Felon 4 7, aka Donald Trump, Harris took some understandable time for herself. He was probably disappointed in the American people for voting for a racist moron.We also learned that she was putting those thoughts in a new book called 107 Days, which follows her unprecedented short presidential campaign she had to launch after a bunch of crybabies, looking at you, George Clooney , were spooked by one bad debate performance and pushed former President Joe Biden to drop his re-election bid.Now, she is out promoting said book and stopped by the recently canceled talk show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and she got candid about the current state of politics following Trump’s unfortunate election win.Ahead of the announcement of her new book, Harris announced that she would not be running for Governor of California . The former Vice President of the United States explained her reasoning behind her decision to Colbert, telling him that she has no desire to run for public office because she feels “the system is broken.”

“That has been my career and recently I made the decision that I, just for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken,” Harris said.

“I always believed that, as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now, that they’re not as strong as they need to be,” Harris added.

“For now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I want to travel the country,” she continued. “I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people. And I don’t want it to be transactional where I’m asking for their vote.”

Harris Was Shocked By The Capitulation To Donald Trump

Colbert allowed Harris to tell the world, “I told you so,” but she decided to use that time to speak on the “capitulation” to Donald Trump that has taken her by surprise.

“Perhaps it’s naive of me, someone who has seen a lot that most people haven’t seen, but I believed that on some level, there are many, there should be many, who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy, who just capitulated. And I didn’t see that coming,” she said.

“I think there are a lot of people who think they are riding out the storm as an excuse to be feckless,” she added.

Where is the lie? Social media has been reacting to the return of our MVP. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.