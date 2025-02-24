Kamala Harris Delivers Moving NAACP Image Awards Speech
Kamala Harris Gives Moving Speech At NAACP Image Awards, X Reminded of What Could Have Been
In her first TV appearance since leaving office, our MVP, Kamala Harris, delivered a moving speech at the NAACP Image Awards that left social media reflecting on the kind of energy we could have had in the White House instead of what we are currently dealing with. Saturday Night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, everyone was on their feet as Kamala Harris accepted the organization’s Chairman’s Award. “This organization came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness and hatred. And those who forged the NAACP, those who carried its legacy forward, had no illusions about the forces they were up against — no illusions about how stony the road would be,” said to the audience members. She continued, “We use our power; we organize, mobilize, we educate and we advocate. Because, you see, our power has never come from having an easy path. Our strength flows from our faith — faith in God, faith in each other, and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction. Not because it is easy, but because it is necessary. Not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it.” The applause didn’t stop as Harris continued her speech. Harris ended her speech by saying, “While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter of our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office — nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us — by we the people. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States.”
Social Media Had Plenty To SaySocial media was in their feelings during the speech, mainly reflecting on what could have been had she won the 2024 Presidential Election and not forgiving those who didn’t vote for Harris. “I will never forgive any of you who voted against her or sat on the sideline. You get zero grace from me,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another X user said, “Ugh I can feel the pain and frustration of many people in this room. Every time VP Harris speaks, there’s hope, yes, but also a reminder that America messed up.” A missed opportunity. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash