VP Kamala Harris Is Down For September 10 Debate With Donald Trump, X Calls Him A Chicken For Seemingly Backing Out

Donald Trump’s hue is usually orange, but he looks very yellow after seemingly pulling out of the upcoming debates in which he initially agreed to participate.It looks like the Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, is running scared. The disgraced former president isn’t looking as tough and cocky as he once was now that Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democrats nominee to become President Joe Biden’s successor. On Thursday, VP Harris said she is down to participate in the ABC News-hosted debate on September 10. Our MVP accused the orange menace of “backpedaling” after the Trump campaign declined to commit to the debate now that he sees Joe Biden will no longer be on the debate stage with him. The Trump campaign fired back in a statement:

Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party — namely Barack Hussein Obama — that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.

Trump Is Going To Have To Face Harris Eventually

Harris all but officially secured the nomination after securing a majority of the delegates and endorsements, with her most recent one coming from Barack and Michelle Obama. News outlets took Trump’s unwillingness to debate VP Harris as him back out, with the Vice President taking to X, formerly Twitter, to call him out. “What happened to ‘any time, any place’?” Harris wrote on her X account, recalling Trump’s quote to the then-nominee Joe Biden.The momentum is clearly on VP Harris’ side. X has also been clowning Donald Trump as well. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.