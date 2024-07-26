Kamala Harris Agrees To September Debate With Donald Trump
VP Kamala Harris Is Down For September 10 Debate With Donald Trump, X Calls Him A Chicken For Seemingly Backing Out
Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party — namely Barack Hussein Obama — that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.
Trump Is Going To Have To Face Harris EventuallyHarris all but officially secured the nomination after securing a majority of the delegates and endorsements, with her most recent one coming from Barack and Michelle Obama. News outlets took Trump’s unwillingness to debate VP Harris as him back out, with the Vice President taking to X, formerly Twitter, to call him out. “What happened to ‘any time, any place’?” Harris wrote on her X account, recalling Trump’s quote to the then-nominee Joe Biden. The momentum is clearly on VP Harris’ side. X has also been clowning Donald Trump as well. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
