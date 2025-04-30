Subscribe
Kanye Drops 'Donda 2' On Streaming, But Does Anyone Care?

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda 2’ On Streaming, But Does Anyone Really Care?

Kanye West has officially released “Donda 2” to major streaming platforms, bringing an end to its two-year exclusivity on the Stem Player. Originally teased in early 2022 as a follow-up to his 2021 album “Donda”, the project was executive produced by Future and initially made available only through the $200 device, limiting its reach to a niche audience. Now presented under the artist name “Donda,” the streaming version includes 18 tracks, many of which resemble the original versions from the Stem Player release.

Now presented under the artist name “Donda,” the streaming version includes 18 tracks, many of which resemble the original versions from the Stem Player release. Some songs have been renamed or slightly altered. Future appears on multiple tracks, including “Happy” and “Mr. Miagi,” while a shortened version of “5:30,” previously featured on Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign, also makes the cut. The album’s release is notable not just for the music, but for its context. Donda 2 had gained a sort of mythic status due to its limited availability and the lack of a traditional rollout. Its arrival on streaming allows for a wider audience to engage with the project for the first time, whether they followed its early leaks or are hearing it now in full. Whether the album reshapes Kanye’s discography or simply fills a long-standing gap, Donda 2 is now part of the broader conversation. Its release opens the door for new interpretations, comparisons, and critiques, with listeners now able to evaluate it on more equal footing. Check out some of the reactions below.

