Cold In The D(Ms): Kash Doll Unfollows Nicki Minaj After She Allegedly Popped Ish In The DMs

Kash Doll just dropped her debut major-label studio album last month and has made her media rounds in recent weeks in support of the Stacked project. However, fans online are paying attention to a potential brewing beef between the Detroit rapper and Nicki Minaj.

Kash took to her IG Live this week to explain why she was moved to unfollow Minaj on social media after the Queens rapper allegedly hopped in her direct messages and said some things that didn’t fly. On November 20, she tweeted that she unfollowed Nicki Minaj two weeks ago and fans of both rappers chimed in with the comment.

While she didn’t elaborate on the details of the messages during her Live session, Kash was clear that she’s not upset at Nicki but certainly doesn’t want to be connected to her on social media. And for the record, Kash told the fans point blank: “leave me alone.”

Peep the video in question and some of the commentary we took from Twitter below.

When i was with Cardi lastnight we didn’t discuss no one… i unfollowed Nicki 2weeks ago — #Stacked out now! (@kashdoll) November 21, 2019

I’m not discussing that shit no more — #Stacked out now! (@kashdoll) November 21, 2019

Starve negativity, feed positivity cause what u feed will grow…. — #Stacked out now! (@kashdoll) November 21, 2019

Photo: Getty