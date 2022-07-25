Keke Palmer Shuts Down Career Comparisons To Zendaya, Brings Up Colorism Debate

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is one of the most dynamic entertainers around, showcasing her vast talents as an actress, television co-shot, and social media darling. Palmer took to Twitter to address comparisons to another young actress in Zendaya, and also spoke to the colorism debate that sparked the chatter.

Keke Palmer, 28, fired off a weekend missive on Twitter after one user drew comparisons between her and Zendaya, 25, just as the film NOPE from director Jordan Peele had a big opening weekend.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different, “wrote @NBAgladiator, in response to @aiyanaish making mention that outlets and observers feraming Palmer as a new breakout star fails to recognize her past achievements.

“It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment and it’s wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home,” @aiyanaish wrote on Saturday (July 23).

Palmer responded on Sunday (July 24) in her typical fashion.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer,” Palmer tweeted.

Palmer followed that tweet with, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Salute to Keke Palmer AND Zendaya. Both are exceptional stars in their own right and there is never a need to compare. Check out the reactions from Twitter to the discussion below.

