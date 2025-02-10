Kendrick Lamar Did Include A PlayStation Easter Egg
Yup, Kendrick Lamar Did Drop A PlayStation Easter Egg During His Super Bowl LIX Halftime Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance had more easter eggs than a Marvel Studios film. One in particular caught the attention of gamers who were tuned in. You were absolutely correct if you thought Kendrick Lamar’s performance had a video gamey-feel. Super Bowl LIX halftime show art director Shelley Rodgers confirmed to Wired that Lamar uses PlayStation imagery, mainly the icons on the PlayStation controller. In the interview, Rodgers revealed that K.Dot devised the video game-themed performance, adding that “each performance space was shaped like a button on a PlayStation-style controller, a performance intended to portray Lamar’s life as a video game.” No one knows why Lamar chose PlayStation or decided to go that route while he bullied Drake again, but the art director did have some suggestions. “I think the was symbolic, his way to reach young people,” Rodgers told Wired. “A lot of it is showing his journey, [showing him] traveling through the American dream.” Creative Director Mike Carson added more insight, adding that Lamar and his production company, pgLang, are “really into keeping things clean and minimal.” “We went with a monochromatic concrete look and allowed the video game motif to come alive through dialogue, lighting, choreography, and music.” There is no word on whether PlayStation knew about Lamar’s vision, but if they did, do you think Drake would also be BIG MAD at the video company for being involved, or nah?
Fans Loved The PlayStation InclusionFans also had plenty to say about the moment. “Kendrick Lamar brought out the PlayStation symbols and said,’ Game Over,'” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote following the performance. Another user added, “Serena Williams, Samuel Jackson, PlayStation references, the GNX, the whole stadium yelling “AMINORR” ugh the dancers in red, white & blue, SZA?! Thank you Kendrick. The revolution will be televised.” Kendrick Lamar did that! Debate your auntie. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Fire
2. True
3. LOL
4. Still need an answer
5.
6. So cool
7.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash