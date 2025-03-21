Kendrick Sampson's Birthday Bash Builds Power & Community
Party With A Purpose: Actor, Organizer Kendrick Sampson’s Birthday Bash Builds Power & Community
ONE TIME FOR THE BIRTHDAY BOYIf there’s one thing Sampson is going to do—besides pursue justice with a passion—that’s party with a purpose. A favorite son of Houston, Texas, specifically Missouri City, he’s made it his mission to strengthen the bonds of human connection and community by curating spaces where Black folks can be free to find our rhythm in systems that try to bury us. To that end, each year, he uses his birthday celebration, “Who All Gon’ Be There”—because Black folks have to know before we even think about planning to leave the house—to pour back into the communities that raised him in H-Town, Mo City, and LA. He also makes certain that it’s a guaranteed back-bone twisting, hip-shaking, soul-stirring, line-dancing, solo cup sipping, Black ass good time. “‘Our joy is resistance’ has become like a slogan—but it’s not a slogan, a talking point, or a self-help tip,” Sampson tells CASSIUS. “We are in a war for our stories, our freedom, and our people’s futures. America has always functioned as an occupying force—a settler-colonial system designed to keep us controlled through false narratives. “But joy is a war strategy. It’s our North Star—a reminder of what we deserve, what we fight for, and the world we want to create. People get so caught up in what liberation will look like, but you can feel liberation right now through joy. That’s why the systems we fight against try so hard to strip joy away.” Years before WAGBT grew into a major annual fundraiser for BLD PWR, Sampson envisioned what it could be. “When I was 18 years old, I moved to LA alone. I prayed for Black mentors in entertainment, and for a long time, I thought I didn’t have them—but I did. Just not in the way I expected,” he says. “I met Ben Guillory, who co-founded Robey Theatre Company with Danny Glover, Sampson said. “They led me to the legacy of Paul Robeson, one of my greatest inspirations to this day. Through them, I learned about Toussaint L’Ouverture, the resistance leader of the Haitian Revolution, and why Hollywood actively fights to erase figures like him from our stories. Sampson added, “I met Richard Lyons, an acting coach who forced me to read The Autobiography of Malcolm X and reenact a scene from Spike Lee’s Malcolm X film. I met Nate Parker, who was developing a short film about Nat Turner at the time. So those became my Black mentors: Paul Robeson, Toussaint L’Ouverture, Nat Turner, and Malcolm X. “At the same time,” Sampson recalls, “I met Pastor Frank Wilson from Fifth Ward, Texas, who taught me about giving back on birthdays. My first Christmas in LA, he took us to serve at a shelter for unhoused people in the community. I’ll never forget what he said: “How would you like it if someone came to your birthday party and asked for gifts? Well, that’s what people do to Jesus every year—say they’re celebrating his birthday but only asking for things for themselves.” “That moment transformed my thinking. I left that shelter feeling more whole than ever—rooted, aligned, and connected to something bigger than myself. From that point on, I dedicated my birthday to giving back. What started as small gatherings at shelters grew into an annual tradition—first with foster youth, then assisted living communities, and now full-fledged community fundraisers,” Sampson concludes.
WHO ALL GON’ BE THERE?If you are not familiar with The Session, a monthly R&B jam session in Houston created by the visionary Isaiah Parks, then please rectify that immediately. The live music scene in the city is already second to none, with supernovas like Marium Echo holding court several nights a week in front of mesmerized audiences. What Parks has done, though, is take that intoxicating, vibrant, sexy feeling one gets at the hole-in-the-wall and elevate it into the stratosphere. By bringing together sangers like Desz, who has a voice that transports listeners to another dimension with its otherworldly power and beauty; Patrice Dominique, whose raspy growl and pitch-perfect tone reaches deep into your heart and your memories with each note; Spud Howard, king of the jukebox, who will one day be mentioned in the same breath as Johnnie Taylor, and Kirk Richmond, whose buttery rich vocals conjure tears and smiles on demand, Parks has created something sacred. The Session is a place of healing, joy, love, laughter, and community. It makes sense, then, that Sampson and Parks have partnered to bring Who All Gon’ Be There (WAGBT) x The Session R&B Jam from the Third Coast to the West Coast. On March 9, at Axelrad Beer Garden in Houston, Sampson was joined not only by his community, friends, and family but also by his chosen family, including hometown hero and Hip-Hop luminary, Trae the Truth; Issa Rae, who toasted him with her very own Viarae Prosecco; Carl Payne, who was in town directing Je’Caryous Johnson’s Games Women Play; and Amber Riley, who sang a stunning rendition of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor.” Now, this Sunday, March 23, Who All Gon’ Be There (WAGBT) x The Session R&B Jam touches down in Los Angeles, bringing that sticky, sweet southern heat to the City of Angels. Lucille Clifton teaches us that we must “celebrate that every day something has tried to kill us and has failed.” Yes, we are living in occupied territory surrounded by people terrified and envious of Black brilliance, power, beauty, ingenuity, creativity, and joy. But they did not create our joy, so it will never be theirs to destroy. And believing, living, breathing, sharing, and fighting for that truth, collectively and internally? That’s how we build power. “When we lean into joy, it’s a release, a reminder, and a reunion with our freest selves,” Sampson teaches us. “It’s about building spaces where we can breathe, laugh, and celebrate our power—not just spaces of struggle. That’s what WAGBT is about.” To support BLD PWR, donate directly at www.bldpwr.com/donate. This support helps fund: • Community organizing initiatives • Programs for Black storytellers and filmmakers • Grassroots movement-building • Activism, education, and leadership development Your contributions fuel real change, ensuring that art, storytelling, and activism remain powerful tools for liberation.
1. Kendrick Sampson BDay Party R&BJams with The Session 4
Kendrick Sampson BDay Party R&BJams with The Session 4 birthday,houston,kendrick sampson,bld pwr
