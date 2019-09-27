Twitter Reacts To Kevin Gates Sophomore Studio LP ‘I’m Him’ #ImHim

Kevin Gates has been one of Hip-Hop’s most prolific artist, so it seems shocking that his latest studio album is billed as his sophomore effort. With the release of I’m Him, the Baton Rouge rapper seems to have much of Twitter praising the project on a Friday stacked with new music releases.

I’m Him follows Gates’ studio album debut Isiah and comes just months after his Only Generals Gon Understand EP. The Atlantic Records star has been good about engaging with his massive fan base who were eagerly awaiting the new set.

Clocking in at 17 tracks, Gates once again dispenses street wisdom with his signature baritone in tow, while also reminding listeners that he is indeed a practicing Muslim on top of it all.

FRACTIOUS FRANK, MD$, Take a Daytrip, Nard & B, XL Eagle and more are named as producers on the album. And while the tough talk from Gates is still prominent, he also manages to show range with his attempts at radio-friendly bangers.

Check out the Twitter reactions to I’m Him below. The streams can also be found there as well.

