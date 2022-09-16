Twitter Worried About BIG HORNY Kevin Gates After He Simulates Sex Acts On Stage Again

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop superstar Kevin Gates is out here simulating sex acts on stage again, and Twitter is extremely worried about the BIG HORNY rapper.

Kevin Gates has Twitter talking once again after another video of him pretending to have sex while on stage has gone viral. The “Thinkin’ with My D**k” crafter used the microphone to help him showcase a sex act to fans in attendance while breaking down how to please a woman sexually.

In the footage we wished at this point we didn’t watch, Gates can be seen aggressively putting his hands down his insanely tight jeans and pretending to pull out his manhood while describing the sex act he is doing.

Gates then proceeds to rap the raunchy lyrics from his 2018 record “Me Too.”

“Suck your toes, dick you down, please you/She says, ‘Bae, I’m nasty,’ I say, ‘Me too,” he says as the crowd happily raps along with him.

This latest video follows another viral clip that featured the rapper doing insanely too much performing the song “D U Down” during a performance in Texas. It instantly became a hilarious meme.

Kevin Gates Is Not Shy About His Sexual Promiscuity

As for the reactions to the new Kevin Gates video, Twitter is primarily scared and far from being “turned on” by his over-the-top sexual promiscuity. This is the same man who admitted to having sex with his own cousin and doubled down on it during a recent episode of Yung Miami’s Revolt TV podcast, Caresha Please.

One Twitter user tweeted, “unpopular opinion: kevin gates is gross i do not get turned on i get scared.”

“If you a Kevin Gates fan you need to stay at least 12 feet away from me,” another Twitter user said.

LOL.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Scott Legato / Getty