Kevin Liles Stepping Down From 300, Tinfoil Xitter Blaming Diddy
OG Music Exec Kevin Liles Stepping Down From 300, Tinfoil Xitter Blaming Diddy
arrested and charged with racketeering and sex trafficking, has many speculating that the two items are not unrelated. On Tuesday morning (September 17) Liles announced via social media that he would be stepping down as Chairman and CEO of 300 Entertainment, where has worked for almost 10 years.Longtime and respected music executive Kevin Liles announced that he is leaving his post at 300 Entertainment. The unexpected news, along with the Twitter-breaking announcement that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted,
300 launched in late 2014 as an independent label and was helmed by Liles, Lyor Cohen, Todd Moscowitz and Roger Gold. The made their rep turbo boosting the careers of young Hip-Hop artists, particularly from the South, that included Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Gunna, Young Thug in more. In 2021, 300 was acquired by Warner Music Group which in turn melded it with the Alantic Music Group to form the 300 Elektra Entertainment Group one year later. “The cultural impact we created in 10 years when starting from scratch is simply unmatched in the modern era,” said Liles in the memo to employees that he shared online. “We transformed our value proposition – “mindset of independent, muscle of a major” – into a model for the rest of the industry to chase in this new era of music. But if there’s one consistent in music and culture, it’s that change is inevitable. ” Liles says he’ll be officially stepping down at the end of the month, but will remain on as a consult to ensure a smooth transition. As for the timing, there have been other executive recently leaving the WMG fold, like another longtime exec whose name may be familiar to Hip-Hop heads, Julie Greenwald of Atlantic. However, the Internet loves a good conspiracy theory, so Diddy, and his troubles with the law, are getting added to the mix. But actually worth noting is that in February 2023, Trey Songz, Atlantic Records & Kevin Liles were named in $25 million lawsuit that cited “systematic sexual abuse in the music industry.” The cased was settled in Aprll 2024 for an undisclosed amount. See some of the said reactions in the gallery.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6. He's not, though.
7.
8.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash